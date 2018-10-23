Kure Beach leaders reflect on Hurricane Florence, discuss ways to improve

KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Leaders in Kure Beach know the beach is back open for business, but now they want visitors to know it too.
During a town council meeting Monday, leaders passed an item allowing $40,000 of rollover funds to be used for marketing campaigns to bring tourists back to the area following Hurricane Florence.
“We are open and we still have some problems," said Mayor Craig Bloszinsky. "We have outfalls to fix, some beach access points to fix, but by and large...our businesses are open and we are open for business.”
Kure Beach officials also reflected on what was done well before, during, and after the storm, and discussed what needs to be changed.
Though no formal action was taken, the council did make a plan for emergency re-entry following an event like a hurricane. The town will continue to issue resident passes in the form of car stickers for re-entry.
Council will vote on a more specific plan in November.
Council leaders also heard a report on the post-storm review meeting that was held with department heads. The concerns from that meeting were for lodging for staff, outdated generators at both police and fire stations, fuel issues, and the failure of the backup communication center.
They also discussed the best way to distribute emergency information. Town leaders are considering continuing the use of their email list while also exploring options like a temporary town Facebook page and a town app.
Citizens weighed in with their opinions, but no formal actions were taken.
“We use stickers to identify vehicles to come back on the island in a very rapid way," Bloszinsky said. “The discussion tonight was when people don’t have sticker,s how do we get the stickers out to them? How do we get people back on the island when they haven’t received their stickers? We need a quick, identifiable way to do that and I think we have a solution for that.”
