Florence Co. deputy dies from injuries sustained in mass shooting

“The horrific, murderous rampage in Florence earlier this month has taken another brave soul from us," said Rep. James Smith. "Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner lost her life today,according to news reports. Mandy and I offer our deepest condolences to her family, although we know nothing can adequately pay tribute to the sacrifice they have laid on the altar of public safety. The same is true of the family of Terrence Carraway, the Florence police veteran who died the very day that he, Officer Turner and five other law enforcement officers were shot. We continue to pray for the recovery of the other officers. And we continue to praise and stand in awe of their courage as well. They ran toward the sound of gunfire, not away, because that’s what duty required. All of the people of South Carolina are blessed to have such people among us.”