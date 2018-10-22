Florence Co. deputy dies from injuries sustained in mass shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Farrah Turner, one of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies injured in a mass shooting on Oct. 3, died Monday evening, according to a relative.
The FCSO released a statement saying:
“Sheriff Kenney Boone and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announce with great sadness the death of Investigator Farrah B. Turner on October 22, 2018. Investigator Turner was mortally wounded in the line of duty while attempting to serve a search warrant on a residence in Florence County on October 3, 2018.”
The release quoted Boone saying:
“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”
Turner died at McLeod Hospital and an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Tuesday, according to Florence County Coroner Keith vonLutcken.
“The horrific, murderous rampage in Florence earlier this month has taken another brave soul from us," said Rep. James Smith. "Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner lost her life today,according to news reports. Mandy and I offer our deepest condolences to her family, although we know nothing can adequately pay tribute to the sacrifice they have laid on the altar of public safety. The same is true of the family of Terrence Carraway, the Florence police veteran who died the very day that he, Officer Turner and five other law enforcement officers were shot. We continue to pray for the recovery of the other officers. And we continue to praise and stand in awe of their courage as well. They ran toward the sound of gunfire, not away, because that’s what duty required. All of the people of South Carolina are blessed to have such people among us.”
Funeral arrangements will be made and announced at a later date.
Earlier on Monday, Turner’s mother, Katie Godwin, issued a statement about her daughter’s injuries. WMBF News obtained that statement Monday morning via an attorney:
“First, I thank everyone for their prayers for my daughter, Farrah. As we have told everyone, she is still in critical condition and she is not out of the woods yet. The purpose of this statement is to share, however, that on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 the doctors had to amputate both of Farrah’s feet. It has been difficult for my family and I to process so we did so privately initially, but after countless hours of prayer I decided to share this information with everyone who cares about Farrah. This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her.”
A GoFundMe page had been started to raise funds to assist Turner. As of about 8:00 a.m. Monday, the account has raised over $4,000.
The suspected shooter, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, has been charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident, which claimed the life of Florence police officer Terrence Carraway.
Deputies arrived at the home to speak to Frederick Hopkins’ son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Many have taken to social media to send condolences to those who knew Investigator Turner best:
