First Alert Forecast: cooler, dryer air moves in by tomorrow

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A mix of sun and clouds overhead today with a low end chance of seeing any rain. Temps a little warmer this afternoon, back into the 70s, however still seasonably cool for this time of year. A cold front moving through by tomorrow will kick out those 70s and bring the 60s back into the forecast. Also some good news the Atlantic tropics are quiet and nothing is expected to form in the next 2-5 days!
Compared to temperatures, rain chances will be much more variable:
- near 0% for Wednesday as dry air becomes firmly entrenched
- 10% Thursday as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest
- a more substantial 80% Friday this breezy system streaks through
- 20-30% for Saturday and Sunday to account for any “leftover” energy
