COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Dublin Primary teacher wants mobile media cart, headphones

DUBLIN, NC (WECT) - This week’s Community Classroom features Mrs. Sabrina Sasser’s project.
Sasser teaches second grade at Dublin Primary School in Bladen County. She says her students need a mobile media cart for charging and storing their devices in the classroom.
Sasser says they also need headphones to use with the devices when working in centers.
Like all of the teachers featured in the WECT Community Classroom, Sasser is asking for funding through the Donor’s Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers across the country get funding for special projects.
Sasser’s goal is to raise $533. She will only receive her materials if this project is fully funded by Dec. 21. If you would like to donate to her project, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.