Columbus Co. teen with heart condition pleasantly surprised by having his wish granted

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A Columbus County teenager's wish was granted Monday, and it came as a total surprise.
Zachary Inman, who suffers from a heart condition and had heart surgery in 2015, learned he will be leaving for Key West, Fla., on Nov. 6 for a six-day stay at the Margaritaville Resort.
"I just came through the door and I was like, 'Why are y'all here?'" Inman said of his thoughts when family, friends and Columbus Regional Healthcare System staff surprised him Monday afternoon. "They were all screaming and then I saw the signs and I put two and two together.
"I'm not used to being tricked. Anyway, I thought it was cool."
The wish experience is being made possible thanks to a generous donation provided by the Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.
After his 2015 heart surgery, Inman went through a 36-session, aerobic-based rehabilitation program that helped strengthen his cardiac function.
“Columbus Regional is excited to help sponsor this wish for Zach,” said Terrie Priest, vice president of business development and community relations at CRHS. “He made such a wonderful impression on our staff while he was with us. It’s great to be able to do something for him.”
Inman's sister, Kayla, said her brother is deserving of having this wish granted.
“He deserves it more than anybody I know,” Kayla said. “He’s so positive about everything and I know that if he could do this for someone else, he would.”
