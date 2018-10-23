Cleaning up its act: Chemours breaks ground on $100 million plant to reduce emissions

“We told our community that we were going to design, build, and install two carbon absorption units in May of this year which reduced our emissions by about 40 percent," Long said. "We also told the community we were going to install another scrubbing system in our plant. We’ve done that. When we start up in November, we will reduce our emissions by 80 percent. So again, today is all about reaffirming our commitment to this community, to reducing our emissions, investing $100 million so that ultimately we will have an emissions reduction of 99 percent, hopefully greater.”