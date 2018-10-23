CFCC gets $1.1 million to help students affected by hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - State lawmakers approved more than $5 million to help community college students affected by Hurricane Florence, and those enrolled at Cape Fear Community College will get $1.1 million of that.
CFCC was closed for weeks after Florence made landfall, but catching up on assignments is only part of the hardship felt by some students.
"It's really hard to focus on homework and stuff like that when you don't have anywhere to live," said CFCC student Erica Garcia, who has two children ages 7 and 11.
The Garcias were forced to leave New Providence Apartments, using candlelight to light the way after the power was cut off.
“My youngest daughter thought we were just moving, and she didn’t understand the effects of it until the lights went out and she was trying to collect her toys and stuff," Garcia said. "It was really sad. She was crying and she was like, 'I’ve never been homeless before.'”
Cape Fear CC President Jim Morton said he was not expecting the school to get that kind of money.
"We got the allocations on Friday and we were shocked," Morton said.
Student can apply for financial assistance and receive up to $1,250 to help keep them enrolled. CFCC officials did not say how many students will get money, how many have been displaced or affected by Florence or when the money will be available.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.