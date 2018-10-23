Canines for Service receives Petco grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Canines for Service, a program that gives services dogs to disabled veterans to help them return to a normal life after they are done serving our country, got some help of its own recently.
The Petco Foundation gave the program a $30,000 grant to further the process of helping veterans.
“The work that they do, that’s the thing that makes it so cool in my mind is that their taking animals and working with them to be therapy dogs to help our veterans and people with disabilities its just amazing," said Steven Crall, the district leader of Petco in North Carolina. "We’re hoping that this continues to help support their efforts to help more people in the future with these magnificent dogs.”
This program rescues dogs between the ages of 1 and 2 years old and trains them be a perfect companion and to help their owner in day-to-day activities. One of the many great perks of the program is that they don’t charge people for the dogs.
And running this operation doesn’t come cheap.
When they partner a dog, it’s valued at about $54,000. They have to work hard to help raise their money to help take care of the dogs, to help feed them, take care of their grooming, health needs, and also the hours of training. Every dog receives around 1,700 hours of training.
It takes staff along with students learning how to be trainers. So the funds from the Petco foundation will help to continue the program by continuing to pull dogs out of the shelters, and continue to help training those dogs to serve our veterans.
This is why Pat Hairston, the program manager of Canines for Service, is so honored to receive the grant.
“Our veterans are giving everything for our country and they are coming back with injuries that they have to live with for many, many years, some of who are still very young," Hairston said. "We feel as though one of our responsibilities is to help them live a more normal life. It won’t be like it was before their injuries, but hopefully with a skilled service guide by their side they can start to engage in the community and come back to living a more normal life.”
To find out way to help volunteer with Canines for Service or how to apply for a service dog you can visit their website here.
