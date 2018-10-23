Brunswick Co. Schools announce new make-up days

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two changes were made to the Brunswick County Schools calendar during a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Due to instructional time lost due to Hurricane Florence, Nov. 6 — Election Day — will be a regular school day for all schools except Belville Elementary and Williamson Elementary. Those schools will remain closed to students but open as polling locations.
Additionally, June 6 is now required workday.
To view the BCS calendar, click here.
