Another top officer in Oak Island quits his post

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - After days of questions to town officials and increasing social media speculation, the town of Oak Island issued a public statement Tuesday about the recent resignations of the two highest ranking officials in its police department.
For the first time, the town officially acknowledged Assistant Chief Tony Burke resigned on October 19, joining former Police Chief Greg Jordan, who also quit this month.
Burke had been employed with Oak Island for more than twenty years, serving as the second in command since 2016. Burke’s departure comes days after Jordan stepped down from his role. No reason was given for either resignation as Town Attorney Brian Edes noted Oak Island is limited by state law in what it can release regarding employees.
The empty space — fueled by a lack of response from town officials in Oak Island — was filled with speculation on social media from citizens in recent days. Some people claimed the recent legal troubles for the son of Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure could be a potential connection, but Edes dismissed such discussion.
“The Town’s acceptance of Mr. Jordan’s and Mr. Burke’s resignations was and is in no way related to the criminal investigation Ms. McAdams references below," Edes said in an email.
WECT Investigative Reporter Ann McAdams reached out to Edes after our requests to the town clerk and public information officer went unanswered.
"Additionally, the criminal case referenced in Ms. McAdams’ email originated within the Town of Oak Island’s jurisdiction and has neither been ‘transferred’ out of, or back to, the Town of Oak Island Police Department. The two arrests associated with that investigation occurred outside of the Town’s jurisdiction so other law enforcement agencies conducted the arrests. However, I reiterate this case has not been transferred,” Edes concluded in the email.
Justin Brochure recently faced additional charges on violating the terms of his bond after his original arrest earlier this year.
Former Police Chief Wilburn “Speedy” Ingram has stepped in to lead the department on an interim basis. Ingram was the town’s police chief from 2002-2004 and is being paid $84,791 in the interim role, which is a little over $4,000 more than Jordan made to lead the department.
