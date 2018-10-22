UNCW men’s basketball equipment manager takes on new responsibilities

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A well-deserved promotion was given to UNCW Men’s Basketball volunteer equipment manager, Christian White recently. He is now volunteer equipment director.
White even went through two rounds of interviews with Coach C.B. McGrath.
“At the interview, I think I did good,” White said. "And then after that, Coach said, “I want to do a second interview with you.”
Right before the second interview, White was helping the players out at practice. He said he had to cut his duties short at practice that day so he could go do his second interview.
"I had to go wipe off with my towel cause I was working out and then I had to go put my suit back on."
White said McGrath asked him a few more questions as they walked back to the locker room.
When they reached the locker room, McGrath told White he had received the volunteer position of equipment director.
“I just thank God for the opportunity for this position,” White said.
White added that this is a great opportunity for him.
“It means a lot because I love this program.”
