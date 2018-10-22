Two polling places moved in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A pair of Election Day polling locations have been moved in New Hanover County.
Due to the effects of Hurricane Florence, the NHC Board of Elections made the changes, which affect voters who live in two precincts.
All voters who reside in precinct W30 will vote on Election Day at JC Roe Center located at 2875 Worth Drive in Wilmington. All voters who reside in precinct H12 will vote on Election Day at Blair Elementary School located at 416 Edgewater Club Road in Wilmington.
There are three options for voters: absentee by mail, early voting or in person on Election Day.
For an absentee voting, voters can request an absentee ballot be sent to where they are staying even if that isn't their residence or mailing address.
Five locations are set up in New Hanover County for early voting and on Election Day, voters can vote at their polling place.
For more information, click here or call the NHC Board of Elections at 910-798-7330.
