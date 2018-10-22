State suspends assisted living facility’s license after finding ‘evidence of neglect’

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WECT) - The state has summarily suspended the operations of an assisted living facility in Columbus County after an investigation found “evidence of neglect and failure to protect residents from potential harm that presents an imminent danger to the health and welfare of residents in the home.”
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation, a division of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, suspended Lake Pointe Assisted Living’s license on Oct. 17. The DHSR, Columbus County Department of Social Services, and Trillium LME/MCO helped relocate all of the residents from the facility, located at 206 Wananish Avenue in Lake Waccamaw, to other locations.
The state’s investigation was prompted by a complaint, the details of which are confidential, according to an agency spokesperson.
In its letter to the executive officer of the facility, state officials said the suspension was based on violations of the following rules:
Lake Pointe Assisted Living has 20 days from the date of the suspension to file an appeal. It is not clear at this time if the facility has done so.
The facility has been cited for various violations numerous times in the past two years, according to DHSR records.
