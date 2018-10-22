Power Breakfast set for Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Power Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23, will feature several candidates running for office this year.
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
Among those scheduled to participate are House of Representative candidates Dr. Kyle Horton and David Rouzer, Senate candidates Michael Lee and Harper Peterson and New Hanover Board of Commissioner candidates Julia Boseman, Eric Lytle, Skip Watkins and Rob Zapple.
Tickets must be purchased in advance.
For more information or tickets, click here.
