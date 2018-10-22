Pender Co. Schools to reopen for students this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students in Pender County are returning to class this week for the first time since Hurricane Florence.
On Monday, Heide Trask High, North Topsail Elementary, Rocky Point Elementary, Surf City Elementary, Surf City Middle, Topsail Elementary, Topsail Middle and Topsail High will reopen for students.
On Tuesday, Burgaw Elementary, Burgaw Middle, Cape Fear Elementary, Cape Fear Middle, Malpass Corner Elementary, Pender High, South Topsail Elementary, and West Pender Middle will open for students.
According to Pender County Schools Superintendent Steven Hill, 64 staff members and almost 600 students were displaced by the hurricane.
