NEWS NOW: Former Panther Rae Carruth released from prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - During News Now at 11 a.m. today with WECT’s Brad Myers, we’ll have the latest from Clinton, N.C., where former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison this morning.
Carruth was convicted in 2001 of charges related to the murder of Cherica Adams who was eight months pregnant with the couple’s son at the time of her death.
We’ll also have a live report from Market North Apartment where today is the deadline for residents to move out.