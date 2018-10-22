Man charged with attempted murder in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge in New Hanover County.
According to online records, Alvin Dean Jones was booked in the New Hanover County Detention Center on Sunday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a domestic violence protective order violation.
Jones, 58, is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
