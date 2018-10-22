Learn how Victorians mourned the dead during Halloween event at historic home

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Some consider it to be one of the most haunted places in Wilmington.
For Halloween, the Latimer House is hosting educational tours.
This week, the house presents a Victorian Mourning event, which reveals the customs and rituals of death in Victorian Era America.
Evening tours for the public are at 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25 through 27.
Visitors can learn about the decorations, clothing, burial practices and foods that were customary for Victorians when death came to a family in that era.
