Former preschool employee sentenced to prison in child porn case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A former preschool employee is headed to prison after pleading guilty charges related to a child porn investigation, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Andrew Timothy Hodge, 32, of Leland, entered guilty pleas on Monday to one count each of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, and ten counts each of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hodge was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison for the crimes as well as 5 years of supervised probation.
According to prosecutors, the investigation into Hodge began in February when agents with Homeland Security and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received reports that Hodge disclosed that he had a child pornography addiction and was previously employed as a teacher’s assistant at Leland Christian Academy in 2017.
According to previous arrest warrants, the alleged offenses took place between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017.
During the course of the investigation, agents performed a forensic evaluation of Hodge’s electronic devices and detected 60 images of child pornography.
In addition, Hodge told investigators that there was an incident involving a minor child which ultimately led to the kidnapping and indecent liberties charges.
