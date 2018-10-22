Family affair: Rebuilding Reds pick David Bell to lead them

The city's last shining baseball moment came in 2015, when it hosted the All-Star Game. The franchise then embarked on a massive overhaul, trading away most of its stars — including Todd Frazier, who won the All-Star Home Run Derby. The team had little to show for it at the major league level, losing 94, 94 and 95 games each of the last three seasons, its worst stretch since the Great Depression .