FALLing in love with cooler temps

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A marvelous Monday to you! Seasonably cool temperatures definitely hit us hard over the weekend! We’re at the time of the year now where most of us have to blast the heat in the morning and then the A/C on the ride home as temps rise into the mid to upper 60s. Other than a slight warm up tomorrow we will remain cool for the next week with rain chances spiking as we head into the weekend as a low pressure systems moves in. Otherwise lots of sunshine for the next several days!