Cases of polio-like illness increase to 155, CDC says

(RNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 155 suspected cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a polio-like illness that mostly affects children.
The number is an increase of 28 from a week ago. The CDC has confirmed 62 cases of AFM in 22 states.
The average age of patients with the condition is just 4 years old. Almost all cases of AFM occur in people 18 years old or younger.
AFM is a rare condition. The cause of most cases remains unknown.
“It affects a person’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, causing weakness in one or more limbs, according to the CDC. “AFM or neurologic conditions like it have a variety of causes such as viruses and environmental toxins.”
