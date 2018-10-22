Body found in water at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Authorities have identified a body found in the water at Ocean Isle Beach Friday as a local resident of the area.
The call came into emergency response around 11:30 Friday morning. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Blair Whitney Anderson, 25, from Ocean Isle Beach, has been identified as the victim. Her body was found in the water off Inland Drive.
Authorities believe the death is accidental, but that is pending results of an autopsy.
