Perkins leads Virginia past Duke 28-14

Trailing 20-14 midway through the fourth quarter, Duke had the ball at its own 23. The Cavaliers tackled Jones for a loss on three consecutive plays, two of which were sacks, to force a punt that set up the game-sealing touchdown. Chris Peace had one of the sacks and shared the other with Charles Snowden. "That was probably the most important drive of the game to come up with a response after they had the momentum," Peace said.