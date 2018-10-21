Painting party raises money for Diaper Bank of Lower Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Painting with a Twist owner Samantha Miller and staff worked to raise money for much needed items following Hurricane Florence.
They hosted a painting party at Waterline Brewing Co. Sunday to benefit the Diaper Bank of the Lower Cape Fear.
The event featured an adult guided painting class, kids free paint, raffles, face painting and more.
Half the proceeds from the adult class and all proceeds from the other activities will benefit the diaper bank.
Representatives with the diaper bank were on site to hold a diaper drive. They are in need of diapers, especially size five, pullups, wipes, and feminine hygiene products.
Owner Samantha Miller said the company was actually formed after Hurricane Katrina, so giving back, especially after Florence, is part of what they do.
“It’s kind of personal for us. 2007 is when they actually started the business but these two best friends were just trying to get the community out, rally people together and it just snowballed into this thing. Now we’re able to do what we call painting with a purpose, every month, where we’re able to give back to our communities,” Miller said.
They decided to raise money specifically for the Diaper Bank of the Lower Cape Fear after realizing there was a lack of fund raisers focused on children’s needs following the hurricane.
“There’s been so many fundraisers lately and it seemed like there was kind of a hole when it came to kids or babies and that’s something that’s needed regardless if there’s a hurricane or a disaster there’s always a need for things like that,” Miller said.
