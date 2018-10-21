No. 10 UCF beats ECU 37-10 for 20th straight

UCF: The big question in the aftermath of this one centered on Milton, after the quarterback said earlier in the week that he tweaked his ankle while scoring the go-ahead touchdown a week earlier at Memphis. The Knights missed him perhaps more than the final score would indicate - ECU was on the verge of making this a one-score game with 10 minutes left before Evans' fumble return. Now UCF has an open week to get him closer to 100 percent before a visit to dangerous Temple - which took down No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday.