New Hanover Wildcats state title opponent helps school by donating supplies

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s been a long month of recovery for New Hanover high school, and on Saturday afternoon the wildcats got help from some familiar faces.
Athletes from Crest high school, drove 6 hours from Shelby, North Carolina to deliver basic necessities to New Hanover’s auxiliary gym.
In June, New hanover beat Crest to win the state championship title in baseball.
Once athletes from Crest heard of the damage our area had from Florence, Nate Blanton, a senior at Crest High school wanted to do something about it.
However on Friday night, he broke his arm during their football game at North Gaston in Dallas, North Carolina.
Blanton said despite the long road trip and limited mobility, he knew it was going to be worth his time.
“Right when we got in town there was this gas station, and there wasn’t even a roof on it there were people repairing it and we just saw all kinds of trees on the ground everywhere. It’s different from back home when you come down here, it’s a totally different world. Sportsmanship is a great thing no matter where you go or what you do, it’s always great to have both the teams come together and form a connection.” Blanton said.
Blanton and his team were honored before the wildcat football game tonight.
They were also presented with a plague by New Hanover high school for all their hard work.
