Low rain chances, chilly temperatures to start the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday morning! Much cooler and drier air will spill in do the second half of the weekend and into next week.
Grab the jacket and hold on to your hats as you head out and about. Afternoon highs will be unseasonably cool in the lower 60s amid abundant sunshine. Nighttime lows will drop quickly under mostly clear skies to the 40s and perhaps upper 30s inland. If you haven’t done so yet, check in on your outdoor pets and make sure they have a warm place to sleep.
The new work week will start off dry and cool as high pressure builds in from the west. Odds for a shower will be near 0-10% through midweek then increase gradually toward the end of the week as area of low pressure rides up the coast. Thursday: 20%, Friday: 30-40% and Saturday: 40-50%.
Looking across the Atlantic Basin, no new tropical activity is expected through early next week. The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season lasts through November 30th, so please check back with the First Alert Weather team throughout the remainder of the season.
