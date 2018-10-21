Find out which pupper won the 10th Annual Wiener Dog Race in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Saturday, the 10th Annual Wiener Dog Race at Ogden Tap Room’s Oktoberfest drew dozens of competitors.
Dachshunds leaped down the track hoping to claim the title of “Fastest Wiener Dog.”
The race is an annual event put on by the Wilmington Dachshund Club and benefits Dauntless Dog Rescue, a non-profit organization run by volunteers that places and trains dogs in foster homes until they are adopted.
Only one wiener can take home the winning title. This year, Tracy Shumate’s dog, Jackson, took home the trophy in the 10th annual race.
After the race, organizers held a contest for dachshunds dressed in costumes for Halloween. Check out photos from today’s event here:
