Controlled burn sparks out of control in Brunswick County

CIVIETOWN, NC (WECT) - What began as a small controlled burn ended up burning out of control in Civietown, NC Sunday morning.
According to Civietown Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief James Clemmons, the call came in shortly after 10 a.m.
Multiple storage sheds and the roof of a trailer had caught fire on Shell Point Road in Civitetown.
Clemmons said a small pile of brush was burning in the wood near the home Saturday.
Clemmons also said the fire began in the woods and spread to nearby storage sheds, which were fully involved upon arrival.
No was was injured, but one boy, Rodrigo Vasquez was asleep inside the home at the time. Vasquez explained what happened with the help of a friend, Erlin Mendoza translating from Spanish to English.
“Well he said that he was sleeping at first and he didn’t know what was happening. He smelled something, he thought it was normal and my sister started screaming and then he ran fast outside,” Mendoza translated.
The fire is under investigation.
