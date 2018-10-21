A capsule look at the World Series

Two of baseball's most storied franchises. Only previous postseason meeting came in 1916 World Series when 21-year-old Babe Ruth pitched all 14 innings — in 2 hours, 32 minutes — as Boston beat Brooklyn 2-1 in Game 2. Even though Fenway Park opened four years earlier, game was played at Braves Field, home of city's NL franchise, because it held more fans. Red Sox won Series in five games over Brooklyn Robins, as they were often called back then because of popular manager Wilbert "Uncle Robbie" Robinson. ... Dodgers proudly broke baseball's color barrier when Jackie Robinson played in 1947. Red Sox were last team in majors to have a black player, in 1959 with Pumpsie Green. ... Boston had baseball's highest opening-day payroll this season at $224 million. Los Angeles ranked fifth ($179 million). ... Red Sox are 8-7 vs. Dodgers since interleague play began in 1997. Boston hasn't hosted LA since 2010, and teams haven't squared off since Dodgers won two of three at home in August 2016. Jansen earned two saves, and Price took a loss. ... Dodgers have beaten Red Sox in Boston one time, on June 12, 2004. Alex Cora, now Red Sox rookie manager, drove in a run and scored another for LA in 14-5 rout. Among his teammates that day was Dave Roberts, who leads Los Angeles into second consecutive World Series. ... Kershaw has never pitched at Fenway Park, and several other Dodgers stars will be making their first appearance in majors' oldest ballpark. Dodger Stadium at 56 is third-oldest. ... Boston opened as slight Series favorite. ... Both teams have plenty of depth and will platoon at several positions to gain favorable matchups. ... Dodgers have several quality options for DH in American League park, including Freese and Kemp against left-handers at top of Boston rotation. ... Ryu had 1.15 ERA at Dodger Stadium during regular season and pitched seven shutout innings at home vs. Braves in Game 1 of NLDS. Both his NLCS starts, however, came in Milwaukee. He pitched fine in Game 2 but got hit hard in Game 6. ... Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Bill Buckner, Nomar Garciaparra, Adrian Beltre and Rickey Henderson are among big names who spent time with both teams. So has Hill, a Boston-area native who was pitching in independent league before resurrecting career with Red Sox in 2015. ... Teams made blockbuster trade in August 2012 that sent Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett and Carl Crawford from Boston to Los Angeles in huge salary dump.