Bright sunshine, brisk temperatures to start the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Cool high pressure will control our weather pattern in the short term. Enjoy plenty of sunshine, crisp temperatures and low humidity. In the long term, the next chance for shower activity returns by the end of the week and into next weekend as an area of low pressure rides up the coast.
For tonight, expect ch-ch-chilly temperatures mainly in the 40s and a few 30s further inland. Folks further away from coast will have the *potential* to see some frost near daybreak as winds become calm overnight.
The new work week will start off sunny, cool and mainly dry. Odds for a shower will be near 0-10% through midweek then increase gradually toward the end of the week. Thursday: 20%, Friday: 40%, Saturday: 50% and Sunday: 40%.
Through Wednesday, afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s. For the second half of the week and into the weekend, highs will cool back to the middle and lower 60 with overnight temperatures mainly in the 50s.
Looking across the Atlantic Basin, no new tropical activity is expected through early next week. The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season lasts through November 30th, so please check back with the First Alert Weather team throughout the remainder of the season.
