Yard sales October 20
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
29 Pelican Pointe, Wilmington
::King bed linen, Mikasa lead crystal, Christmas items, Norman Rockwell items, gift items
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
6509 Zephyr Court, Wilmington
::Single trundle, dining and kitchen table, large entertainment wall unit, yard tools, small plastic greenhouse and pots, extension cords, children’s games, VHS and DVDs
::Location: Anderson Elementary School 455 Halyburton Memorial Parkway, Wilmington, NC We have cleaning supplies, children’s clothes, books, toys, household items, toiletries, and food.
Everything is FREE!!!!! Nourish NC will be providing fresh fruit. Time: 8:00AM-12:00PM
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
1913 Church Street, Wilmington
::Tattoo inspired art/furniture, metal/punk T-shirts, music art, garden furniture, Asian-inspired decor (Buddhas, etc.), religious inspired decor, jewelry, purses, skate decks, posters, clothing and more.
7 a.m. - noon
3887 Merestone Dr., Wilmington
::Beautiful solid wood armoire, like new sofa, coffee table,7 drawer chest of drawers,framed flat screen tv,dvd player,Kenwood stereo,JFK collage signed by JFK,household goods, small
framed art
7:30 a.m. - ? (Sun. Oct. 21)
Aaron’s Custom Exhaust 2305 Carolina Beach road
::Multi family yard sale, lots of home goods, furniture and plenty of clothes. Items are from smoke free homes, some items new or barely used. ALL MUST GO!!
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1099 Longleaf Road SW, Supply
::Bake sale & household and yard items to benefit road repairs
Pender County
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
308 Shearwater Drive, Hampstead (Olde Point subdivision)
::Estate Sale - Antique, tools, lawn mowers, collectibles, kitchen items / small appliances, vintage decor, drafting table, bedroom furniture, electronics, wood working tools and MORE !!
