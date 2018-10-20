Wilmington lottery ticket sales spike as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night reached $1 billion, and employees at Monkey Junction Pit Stop in Wilmington estimate they had sold at least 5,000 tickets as of 5 p.m.
“It could me more because they’re buying anywhere from 20 and up. It’s been a lot,” said Monkey Junction Pit Stop employee Marisa Wilt. “I’m hoping that somebody from Wilmington does win.”
The cash option for Friday night’s jackpot is $565 million, according to Mega Millions. The winning lottery numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. on Friday night, and you have until 10:45 p.m. to purchase a ticket.
Harry Williams bought 10 tickets on Friday at Monkey Junction Pit Stop.
“It’s too good of a chance to turn down," said Williams. “If I won, I’d help my church out, help the family out, and then just travel, have a good time. ... I’d keep it to myself because cousins would be coming out of the woodwork."
Kathleen Grinavic rarely buys lottery tickets, but the $1 billion jackpot was too good to turn down.
“I never do this. ... I did this today because of the size of the pot," Grinavic said after filling out her numbers at Monkey Junction Pit Stop. “If I won, I told a lot of my friends I’d share it. I’d share it with charities, I’d share it with friends, and then I’d buy a couple of houses I’d travel to throughout the seasons, mountains, beach, New York."
