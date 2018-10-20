Wilmington to have its 11th annual zombie walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear drama students gathered downtown at the Calico Room to paint faces for the 11th annual zombie walk.
Zombie face painting started Saturday at noon with the walk starting at 5 p.m. Those who had their faces painted did have to pay a fee. People could choose between having regular face paint or adding prosthetic’s.
“I’ve found that over the years that people like to come to events. They’re more motivated come out to something where they can have fun at and this is a fun event,” Zombie Walk chairman, Denny Best says.
All proceeds went to a local food bank.
