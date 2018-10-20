Weekend features balmy start with cooler, drier end

A few showers are possible in the morning, otherwise expect many clouds and temperatures in the deep 70s. Rain chances are poised to be around 30-40% for the day, but coverage will be isolated to scattered. As early as this evening, the cold front will have likely passed through, ushering in cooler, northerly air and knocking temperatures back into the low 50s. This also leaves us much cooler for Sunday with temps in the middle and upper 60s and slim and none rain chances.