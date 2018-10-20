Weekend features balmy start with cooler, drier end

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday morning!
A few showers are possible in the morning, otherwise expect many clouds and temperatures in the deep 70s. Rain chances are poised to be around 30-40% for the day, but coverage will be isolated to scattered. As early as this evening, the cold front will have likely passed through, ushering in cooler, northerly air and knocking temperatures back into the low 50s. This also leaves us much cooler for Sunday with temps in the middle and upper 60s and slim and none rain chances.
By next week, the odds for showers will grow from near 0% Monday to 30+% by week’s end. Temperatures will operate at seasonable, not extreme, baselines: 60s and 70s by day, 40s and 50s by night.
Meanwhile in the tropics, New tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - through this weekend.
Enjoy your weekend!
-Gabe
