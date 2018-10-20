Market North Apartments seeking volunteers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Market North Apartments is requiring all residents to move out by Monday, leaving some in desperate need of help
Cape Fear Volunteer CEO Annie Anthony says they have about 75 more homes to move out, with dozens of families having nowhere to go.
“Volunteers can help pack load, unload, drive a truck, they can help just encourage people, maybe help them find storage if they haven’t had it, or help them find a place to live. We’re desperately looking for all of that as well,” Anthony says.
The Cape Fear Volunteer group has been moving hundreds of people out of various apartment complexes for several weeks now. Sunday and Mondays are days that volunteers are needed most.
If you’re interested in volunteering, click Cape Fear Volunteer
