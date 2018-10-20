Dodgers top lineup with lefties against Brewers for Game 7

October 20, 2018 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 4:33 PM
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have topped their lineup with two left-handed sluggers against Milwaukee Brewers righty Jhoulys Chacin for Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

The winner plays the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, which starts Tuesday.

Joc Pederson, who hit 25 homers this season, is leading off. He is followed by Max Muncy, who had 35 home runs.

Justin Turner, Manny Machado and Cody Bellinger are next. Bellinger is the third left-handed hitter in the starting lineup.

Yasiel Puig, Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes and rookie starter Walker Buehler round out the order.

The versatile Taylor, starting at second base, is hitting a team-high .350 in the NLCS. Barnes is making his fourth straight start at catcher.

