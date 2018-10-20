Crews respond to two overnight fires in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -The Wilmington Fire Department responded to two separate fires in Wilmington early Saturday morning.
Crews first arrived to the 1100 block of S. 8th St. around 2 a.m.
Upon arrival, no visible flames were seen, but an interior investigation of the home led crews to smoke.
Officials say, the fire was found in the wall of the house. Crews knocked down the wall, and put out the fire.
There were no injuries reported, although two people were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.
Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
The home suffered $50,000 in damages.
Crews then responded to an apartment fire at the 900 block of S. 15th St. around 4 a.m.
WFD says flames were visible from the window when they arrived.
One person was injured in the fire, and was treated on scene by EMS.
An investigator ruled it an accidental fire. They say it started on the stove and was caused by unattended cooking.
