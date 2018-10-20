Anderson Elementary students hold free yard sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Anderson Elementary student body council held a free yard sale at their school today. The students have been previously going out into the community to provide service for others. Now, they wanted to do something for their county.
The student council members made calls asking for donations, weeks leading up to the sale. They had a truck full of diapers stop at their school and within five minutes, they were gone. An abundance of kids clothes have been donated along with shoes. The free sale also included toys and fresh produce.
Most of the time, you will see adults putting events like this together, but a group of 10-year-old children made it happen. Student Body President, Maddox Ross was really proud that.
“There’s a lot of big things that can be done in this world and it doesn’t matter what age you are, if you’re big or small, you can do anything and change this world,” Ross says.
The free yard sale went until noon on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.