Wrightsville Beach police chief part of governor’s committee on school shootings

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - Keeping students safe in classrooms may start by paying close attention to their mental health.
That was the tone of Gov. Roy Cooper’s crime commission meeting on school shootings held Thursday.
Wrightsville Beach Police Department Chief Dan House is part of the school shooting committee and he outlined several points of a safety plan.
"The bigger thing that we really want to see is that mental health component in the schools and at every level, from the entry level all the way through the people we actually have problems with," House said.
The committee wants to develop a safety plan for all schools and update it every year. House recommended each school board establish a threat assessment team and policy for their district.
These teams would:
- Have access to medical, mental health and criminal records in making an assessment of a potential threat
- Have the ability to make referrals to community services or health care providers for evaluation or treatment
- Provide a broader continuum of mental health care for students, faculty, and staff who have emotional or behavioral problems
Improving training for school resource officers is another component of the proposal.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.