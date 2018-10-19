Wilmington’s domestic violence shelter battered by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s so quiet at the domestic violence shelter in Wilmington it’s best described as eerie. The only real noise is the faint sound of fans trying to dry out the place.
The shelter is in shambles. Bruised. Beaten down by Hurricane Florence.
“It’s just so hard to visualize,” said Executive Director Mary Ann Lama. “We did have the county inspector over who said we could move forward with repairs.”
This building is a home for people who are also battered and bruised. Those scars are sometimes hard to see and even harder to heal. So the symbolism in this shelter is not lost on anyone.
The walls of the place are covered in mold. The roof has holes, the ceilings have come down in many rooms. It’s empty with the exception of furniture, left to rot, and the toys, clothes and other items left behind in a hurry.
“We can rebuild, but we need help," Lama said. “Not just us, but a lot of non-profits in, and around, Wilmington. We’re worried there’s a lot of donor fatigue."
The shelter has space for 19 beds. That space is for women, children, and in come cases, men, trying to flee an abusive situation. Now, those people are being housed elsewhere. The need doesn’t end just because the building’s empty.
“It’s going to be a long time before that shelter’s back open,” Lama said. “We’ll need money to rebuild and to house those people.”
The dollar figure to restore services is still up in the air. The estimates have to come in and the paperwork filed. The director says, if you crunch the occupancy numbers, of a typical week - it costs upwards of more than $150,000 to just pay for clients to be re-located and feel safe.
