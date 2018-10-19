Warmer and unsettled Saturday, cool and dry Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday greetings to you! Cool and dry high pressure which brought a pleasant end to the work week will slip offshore as the weekend begins. This will provide a more southerly flow allowing a brief window for a few showers Saturday morning.
For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and warm breezes becoming south-southeasterly. Nighttime temperatures will mainly be in the lower 60s and a stray shower is possible, however it should be a nice night for football or any outdoor plans you may have!
Over the weekend, expect a brief warm up and a few passing showers Saturday. Highs: upper 70s, low: 50s. A cooler and drier pattern returns Sunday with highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.
Looking into next week, enjoy mostly dry and comfortable conditions Monday through Wednesday. By the end of the week, a little jump in odds for a showers will come as an area of low pressure moves across the Carolinas. Temperatures will range between the 60s and 70s in the afternoon, 40 and 50s for lows each night.
Great news from the tropics - for the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days!
