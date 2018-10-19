President Trump heading to Charlotte for campaign rally next week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV Web Staff) - President Donald Trump is coming to Charlotte next week, sources say, to campaign for Mark Harris. He plans to visit Friday, October 26.
Trump visited for whirlwind trip in August to raise money for Republicans Mark Harris of the 9th District and Rep. Ted Budd of the 13th.
Both Budd and Harris are in districts that Democrats have targeted. Their respective opponents, Kathy Manning of Greensboro and Dan McCready of Charlotte, have both outraised the Republican candidates.
Specifics of Trump’s upcoming trip have not been released.
