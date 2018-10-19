Play for Pink golf tournament tees off at Magnolia Greens

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The annual play for pink was held at magnolia greens in Leland Friday morning.
Over 200 golfers teed off to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Project at New Hanover Regional Medical center.
The monies are used to pay for mammograms for women who don't have insurance and can't afford them.
Many of the players are breast cancer survivors.
Allison Parker is one of them. She was first diagnosed in 2013. Despite a second diagnosis in 2015, she wants other women getting the diagnosis to know they can beat breast cancer.
“Anybody that does get a diagnosis, there’s hope,” Parker says. “Luckily, we have great medicine out there today that is saving lives. I have drugs that I get every three weeks that are keeping cancer away and out of my body and keeping me cancer-free. So, with the way medicine is going these days there’s hope for everyone who gets diagnosed.”
Friday’s tournament was extra special for Rick Ferrell, the Director of Golf Operations at Magnolia Greens. Allison Parker is Ferrell’s daughter.
This is the 13th year for the Play for Pink golf tournament.
