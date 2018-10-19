NHCS superintendent says College Park Elementary could be closed until next year

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students who are zoned to attend College Park Elementary School may be waiting quite some time before they return to those classrooms.
New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Tim Markley said during a presentation to state legislators that the damage the school sustained during Hurricane Florence could leave it offline until next year.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do around College Park,” Markley said.
Students who would be at College Park were moved to Castle Hayne Elementary School and Holly Shelter Elementary school when students went back to class nearly about two weeks ago.
Work at other schools continues as well, but Markley said College Park sustained some of the worst damage.
“We’ve gone into all of our schools, done assessments and remediation, to get the students back in. Now we’ve got to go back in and do some of that follow up work to get them back to where they were prior to the storm,” he said.
Markley did not give a timeline for repairs.
