NC church collects donations for Hurricane Michael victims in Florida

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - A church in Rocky Point is loading trailers with donations for Hurricane Michael victims after members say the local need for certain donations has diminished from Hurricane Florence.
Lighthouse, a community church, was bustling on Thursday with the pastor, staff, and volunteers distributing donations to locals in need and loading the Florida-bound trailer.
“The first two weeks that we were here after Florence, it was hard to get the essential supplies,” said Pastor Jeff Daw. “We have an abundance of the supplies now that we used for the first two weeks, so we decided to send those relief effort supplies to Florida.”
Lighthouse will deliver the supplies to a church with the same name, Lighthouse, in Florida by Sunday night.
Food, baby supplies, tarps, and water are among the essential relief supplies.
“If you’ll give us the supplies, we will make sure it gets there," said Daw.
