MDA to host fourth annual Toast to Life Gala

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -The Muscular Dystrophy Association is hosting the 4th annual Toast to Life Gala Friday.
The gala is dedicated to raising money for treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that limit strength and mobility.
The event kicks off Friday, October 19th at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington.
There will be hors d’oeurves, dinner and silent auctions for guests throughout the night.
The Toast to Life Gala will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Eastern Carolinas.
