High school students stir up scares at annual haunted house

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Lyceum Academy is ready to fright and delight.
The students created a haunted house that includes a maze of rooms, each based on a different fairy tale gone bad. The experience also draws participants through the scary woods.
The event raises money for the high school’s college preparatory program. New this year, the students are donating part of the proceeds to Nourish NC. The students said they were inspired to help the charity because of the impact of Hurricane Florence. Nourish NC feeds hungry children in our community.
They Lyceum Academy Haunted House is also a learning experience for the students. They create the concept, design and build the sets, write the scripts and participate in all roles of the haunted house.
“Unleashed” is open Oct. 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31. For times and ticket prices, click here. It is located in an abandoned warehouse at 921 Princess St.
