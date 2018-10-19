Fall in full effect! Another cool shot on the way too...

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and happy Friday to you! Cool, crisp, and dry fall high pressure systems will govern the Cape Fear Region for most of your First Alert Forecast period. Here are details for...
FRIDAY: After early 40s and 50s, enjoy afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 70s - all with plenty of sun and light east or northeast breezes. Sunset: a somewhat abrupt 6:32 p.m.
SATURDAY: The approach of a cold front will favor a brief bout of warm southwesterly breezes and also wring-out a few scattered showers. Afternoon highs: mainly upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Expect a return to cool, crisp, dry weather. Sun will attempt to swell temperatures but brisk northerly breezes will work to keep them in-check. Highs: mainly middle 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Odds for showers will grow from near 0% Monday to 30+% by week’s end. Temperatures will operate at seasonable, not extreme, baselines: 60s and 70s by day, 40s and 50s by night.
THE TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - through this weekend.
